Modefi (MOD) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002301 BTC on major exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $333,139.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00143687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.19 or 0.00810899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043680 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,649,869 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.