Mizuho Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $560.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.69.

PANW stock opened at $476.12 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $485.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

