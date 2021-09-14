Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 461 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.60. 12,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

