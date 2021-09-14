Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 182 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Shares of COST opened at $460.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.53 and a 200-day moving average of $391.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $469.77. The company has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

