Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 113 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 193,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $100,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $584.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.93. The firm has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.79.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

