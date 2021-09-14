Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $371.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.17. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

