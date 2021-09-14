Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 1,540 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 51.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 14.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. 85,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,494. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.