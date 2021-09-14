Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 374 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,153. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $436.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

