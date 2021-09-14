Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Announces Earnings Results

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 131,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

