MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Cap of $586,113.13

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $586,113.13 and $1,193.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,091.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.93 or 0.07304932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00392230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.34 or 0.01362423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00123235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00586486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.68 or 0.00484973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00347452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006785 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.