MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 56.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,220 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MDXG opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $703.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDXG. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

