Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MIDW opened at GBX 606 ($7.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £537.74 million and a P/E ratio of 162.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 565.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 517.44. Midwich Group has a 1 year low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 631 ($8.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 2,000,000 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total transaction of £12,160,000 ($15,887,117.85).

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

