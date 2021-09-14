Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 11,928 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in 3M by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in 3M by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 107,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

MMM stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.01. The stock had a trading volume of 98,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,974. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

