Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 2,779 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 52,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $377,699.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,843 shares of company stock valued at $26,675,655. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

