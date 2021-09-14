Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $1.08 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

