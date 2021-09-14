Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.44. 38,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,942. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

