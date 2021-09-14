Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 3,975 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.02. 133,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $251.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

