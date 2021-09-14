Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after buying an additional 222,981 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 566.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.