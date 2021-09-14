Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $645.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $307.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $632.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

