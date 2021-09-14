Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Partners

Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.99 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.