Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives $66.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199. Metro has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.