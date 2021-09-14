MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

