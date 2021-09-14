Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.9% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.52. 388,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

