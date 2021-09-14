Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. 619,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

