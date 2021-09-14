Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,201 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $376.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

