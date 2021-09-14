Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,804,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,831,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.35% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

DFAT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.