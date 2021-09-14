Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 155.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228,211 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $110,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,243,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after purchasing an additional 656,091 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566,897 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after purchasing an additional 380,022 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 292,062 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $54.99. 13,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.