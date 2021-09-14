Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $324.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.80% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $324,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.19. 6,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

