Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 98,337 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,145. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28.

