Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of CNS opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $89.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.