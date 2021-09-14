Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

