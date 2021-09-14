Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $80,000 in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALEC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $105,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $310,808.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,365 shares of company stock worth $8,289,791 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

