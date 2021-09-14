Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 79.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 223,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 129,192 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 121,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CORR opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

