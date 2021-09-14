Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Raymond James upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

