Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $101,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 82.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHE opened at $479.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.94 and its 200-day moving average is $471.69.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.