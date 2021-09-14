Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

In other RCI Hospitality news, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $610.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.