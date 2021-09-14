MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,516 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of MEDNAX worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.