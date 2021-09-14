MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) vs. Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Head-To-Head Review

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rite Aid has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MedAvail and Rite Aid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% Rite Aid -0.17% 2.35% 0.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Rite Aid shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rite Aid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MedAvail and Rite Aid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rite Aid 2 1 0 0 1.33

MedAvail presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. Rite Aid has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.58%. Given MedAvail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Rite Aid.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MedAvail and Rite Aid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.88 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.88 Rite Aid $24.04 billion 0.04 -$90.91 million ($0.15) -118.67

MedAvail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rite Aid. Rite Aid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MedAvail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MedAvail beats Rite Aid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics. The Pharmacy Services segment offers transparent and traditional pharmacy benefit management for insurance companies, employers, health plans, and government employee groups. The company was founded by Alex Grass on September 12, 1962 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.