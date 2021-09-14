MCF Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.98. The stock had a trading volume of 283,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

