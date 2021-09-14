Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTCY. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Biotricity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Biotricity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of BTCY stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.25.
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
