Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTCY. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Biotricity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Biotricity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Shares of BTCY stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Biotricity will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.