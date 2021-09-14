Maxcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $977.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $678,061.84 and approximately $977.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,980.83 or 0.99878554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00075862 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.00843122 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.07 or 0.00436762 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00304766 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00072111 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

