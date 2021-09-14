Matrix Trust Co Has $144,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Matrix Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 55.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $148.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

