Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.74. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matrix Service by 212.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.
