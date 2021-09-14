Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.74. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matrix Service by 212.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

