Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues Earnings Results

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

