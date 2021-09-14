Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.81. Marriott International posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,583.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

MAR stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.96. 90,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,614. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Marriott International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Marriott International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Marriott International by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

