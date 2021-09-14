MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to report $147.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.13 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $561.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $720.04 million, with estimates ranging from $713.13 million to $724.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTW shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of MKTW traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 14,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 1,648,921 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 3,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,021,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

