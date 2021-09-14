Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 346,751 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

