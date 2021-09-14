Maker Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2,841.96 or 0.06106611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $101.94 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00143872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00811831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.