LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

