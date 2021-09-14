Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance stock remained flat at $$0.27 on Tuesday. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.