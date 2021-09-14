Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance stock remained flat at $$0.27 on Tuesday. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

